THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police shot a man in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The man was shot near East 153rd Street and Grand Concourse, officials said. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.

Police asked people to avoid the area. The NYPD advised there would be delays and emergency vehicles in the surrounding area.

The shooting comes the day after an off-duty officer was shot in Brooklyn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).