Police seek young boy in Bronx playground shooting that injured 13-year-old: NYPD

Police are looking for a minor who they believe shot a 13-year-old inside a Bronx playground on Oct. 7, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

THE BRONX, N.Y. — The NYPD launched a search this week for a Bronx shooting suspect believed to be as young as 11 years old.

The boy, who police said is between 11 and 13 years old, allegedly shot a 13-year-old during a fight inside Hunts Point Playground on Thursday.

The victim was hit once in the knee and taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

The suspect was last seen running west on Hunts Point Avenue with four other individuals, according to the NYPD.

Police said the suspect goes by the name “Chulo.” They described him as about 4 foot, 11 inches tall and 110 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).