Police searching for vehicle involved in Bronx drive-by shooting

BELMONT, the Bronx — Police are looking for the blue Dodge Durango that an unidentified individual fired out of in early November, police said Saturday.

At about 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 8, a suspect fired out of that vehicle, striking a 17-year-old boy — who was crossing the street at the corner of Bathgate Avenue and East Fordham road — in the leg.

Police said there was a verbal dispute between the suspect and victim before the shooting. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

