Police searching for vehicle involved in Bronx drive-by shooting

Police say someone fired out of this Dodge Durango, hitting a 17-year-old boy in the leg. (Credit: NYPD)

BELMONT, the Bronx — Police are looking for the blue Dodge Durango that an unidentified individual fired out of in early November, police said Saturday.

At about 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 8, a suspect fired out of that vehicle, striking a 17-year-old boy — who was crossing the street at the corner of Bathgate Avenue and East Fordham road — in the leg.

Police said there was a verbal dispute between the suspect and victim before the shooting. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

