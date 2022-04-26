WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police shared new video Tuesday of the suspect wanted in connection with a Bronx hit-and-run accident.

(Credit: NYPD)

According to police, the man stole a white 2002 Mitsubishi flatbed truck at about 8:15 a.m. April 22. The truck was parked in front of a lumber yard located at 4527 White Plains Road.

Two minutes later, the truck is seen on video barreling down the road. The driver then hits a 49-year old pedestrian, who was standing next to his own vehicle. He suffered severe body trauma, lacerations and broken bones.

A still from video released by the NYPD shows the moment just before a pedestrian was struck in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

Police said the man was in critical but stable condition at a nearby hospital.

The afternoon of April 22, at about 4:13 p.m., the driver of the stolen truck hit a utility pole near East 235 Street and White Plains Road. After the accident, police said he fled on foot. The vehicle was recovered about 5 p.m.

Video released by the NYPD shows the suspect walking southbound on White Plains Road shortly after that accident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).