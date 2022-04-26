WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police shared new video Tuesday of the suspect wanted in connection with a Bronx hit-and-run accident.
According to police, the man stole a white 2002 Mitsubishi flatbed truck at about 8:15 a.m. April 22. The truck was parked in front of a lumber yard located at 4527 White Plains Road.
Two minutes later, the truck is seen on video barreling down the road. The driver then hits a 49-year old pedestrian, who was standing next to his own vehicle. He suffered severe body trauma, lacerations and broken bones.
Police said the man was in critical but stable condition at a nearby hospital.
The afternoon of April 22, at about 4:13 p.m., the driver of the stolen truck hit a utility pole near East 235 Street and White Plains Road. After the accident, police said he fled on foot. The vehicle was recovered about 5 p.m.
Video released by the NYPD shows the suspect walking southbound on White Plains Road shortly after that accident.
