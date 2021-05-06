Police searching for Bronx teen missing since Monday

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen, 13-year-old Jeremiah Jones.

THE BRONX — Police said Wednesday they’re asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Bronx teenager last seen on Monday.

Jeremiah Jones, 13, of Topping Avenue, was last seen at his home on Monday night around 11 p.m., officials said.

He’s approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 150 pounds with a medium build. He has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants and red sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Missing teen: Search continues in Buffalo for Bronx girl Saniyya Dennis

1 dead, several injured in large fire

1 dead, several hurt in Bronx fire

Tita gets ready for Mother's Day

Man arrested, charged with hate crimes in connection with vandalizing multiple synagogues: police

Bronx mom fights for repairs

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter