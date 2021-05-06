Police searching for Bronx teen missing since Monday

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen, 13-year-old Jeremiah Jones.

Jeremiah Jones, 13, of Topping Avenue, was last seen at his home on Monday night around 11 p.m., officials said.

He’s approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 150 pounds with a medium build. He has brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants and red sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).