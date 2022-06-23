Kemoy Royal, who is accused of sexually assaulting at least two women. (NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police are searching for any additional information about Kemoy Royal, the Bronx man arrested and charged in “various sex-related crimes.”

Royal assaulted “at least” two women inside of his residence, according to police. One of those women was able to escape Sunday by using the food delivery app Grubhub to ask for help.

Royal, 32, allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted the woman. He also urinated and spat on her before she called for help, according to the criminal complaint.

His other alleged victim was taken to his home days before, on June 14. She told police he didn’t let her leave, according to the criminal complaint.

Royal also allegedly bit her hard enough to cause bleeding and bruising. He’s accused of wrapping his hands around her neck and threatening to kill the woman.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).