WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police launched a search for a woman on Sunday after a dispute inside a Bronx Dunkin’ ended with a man’s shooting death.

Stephaun Stuart, who police initially identified as Stephen Stuart, was involved in a dispute Friday inside on East Gun Hill Road Dunkin’ while waiting on line in the store, officials said. The 24-year-old man was fatally shot in the torso several blocks away on Holland Avenue.

The NYPD asked for help identifying a person of interest believed to be 17 to 20 years old. She wore a black hooded sweater, black pants and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).