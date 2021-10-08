Police are searching for Melissa Gonzalez (right) and Josmely Gonzalez (left) after they went missing in the Bronx and last seen Sept. 29, 2021 (NYPD)

THE BRONX — Authorities have launched a search for a missing teen and her baby last seen in the Bronx late last month.

The mother, 16-year-old Melissa Gonzalez, and her 3-month-old daughter Josmely Gonzalez, were last seen leaving their Fordham Heights apartment in the vicinity of Grand Concourse and East 182nd Street around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, police said.

Authorities do not have a description of what the two were last seen wearing, but released a picture, asking the public for assistance in finding them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).