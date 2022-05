BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a 2-year-old boy Thursday morning.

Winter Nation is described as a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 25 pounds. Nation has been missing from Bridgeport since April 27.

Bridgeport police said the child’s last known location was with his father, George E. Nation, in Bronx, New York.

George E. Nation

Anyone with information is urged to contact the BPD at (203) 576-7671.