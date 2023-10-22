THE BRONX (PIX11) — Multiple shots rang out in a neighborhood in the Bronx on Sunday, according to authorities.

Officials said they received a call around 3 p.m. for shots fired near East 164th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Police told PIX11 News that police officers were shot at, but it does not appear that anyone was injured at this time.

It is unclear if officers returned fire, but police believe two officers were shot at, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

