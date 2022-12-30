Police have released images of their suspect in the deadly shooting outside Last Stop Bar & Grill. (NYPD)

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have released images of their suspect in the murder outside Last Stop Bar & Grill in the Bronx on Dec. 22, hoping the public can help identify them.

The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and left in a silver Jeep, according to police. They said the shooting happened just before midnight and Jeffrey Pierre, 42, was in an argument with another man when someone shot him multiple times.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.