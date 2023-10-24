THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police on Tuesday released images of several suspects who allegedly stole school buses in the Bronx.

The males broke through a locked fence and entered a gated area on Blondell Avenue around midnight Tuesday, police said. They took three mini school buses and drove them to an unknown location, according to police.

A law enforcement source said the keys were in the buses.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of two of the suspects. Investigators believe there are three or four people involved with the thefts. No arrests had been made, as of Wednesday morning.

Police said they believe the same suspects also stole a fourth mini school bus from the same lot over the weekend.

The buses have not been recovered.

(Credit: NYPD) (Credit: NYPD)

