THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – An NYPD officer shot themself in the leg in the Bronx on Wednesday, police sources said.

The incident happened on East 225th Street in Edenwald around 5:40 p.m., according to police. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Additional information on the circumstances of the shooting wasn’t provided. The NYPD is investigating the incident.

