CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man broke into a classroom Feb. 28, stealing multiple electronics, police said Wednesday,

At about 22:56 p.m., inside of a school on East 168th Street, the suspect forced open the classroom’s door. Once inside, he took electronics — including a desktop computer, laptops, tablets and other items. In total, police said the items are worth about $1,550.

The suspect left on foot after the theft, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, black and white scarf, dark pants and a black baseball hat.

