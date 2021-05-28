Police looking for missing Bronx 16-year-old

The police is searching for a Bronx 16-year-old who was last seen Wednesday.

Angelina Beauchamp, 16, was last seen at their residence on Sheridan Avenue in the Bronx. The missing child is described as approximately 4-feet 11-inches, brown eyes, last seen wearing black shorts, a brown t-shirt with red lettering saying “LEVI” and black sandals.

Beauchamp was last seen between 10 and 11 p.m. at the residence on Wednesday night.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.