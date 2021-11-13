Police investigating Bronx double-shooting

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — Two men were shot in the Bronx Saturday night, police said.

The incident occurred approximately 5:02 p.m. on Macombs Road in the Highbridge section. Police said two men — both in their 40s — were shot. The investigation is ongoing, and no potential suspects have been identified.

Both of the victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said one of the two victims sustained injuries that may be fatal.

