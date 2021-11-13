Police investigating Bronx double-shooting

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Citizen App)

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — Two men were shot in the Bronx Saturday night, police said.

The incident occurred approximately 5:02 p.m. on Macombs Road in the Highbridge section. Police said two men — both in their 40s — were shot. The investigation is ongoing, and no potential suspects have been identified.

Both of the victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said one of the two victims sustained injuries that may be fatal.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx church community holds food pantry for residents in need

Infrastructure bill impacts local expressway

Men in NYPD apparel tie up Bronx homeowners at gunpoint, steal BMW: sources

Thieves ransack Bronx building after fatal fire

Looters caught on video stealing after deadly Bronx fire

More Bronx

Crime

Norfolk couple searching for thief who dug a tree out of their yard

Suspect in Central Park rape case arrested

Man accused of threatening LI congressman's life is arraigned

Police still searching for Central Park rape suspect

Person of interest sought in Central Park rape

Pregnant woman shot in LES apartment while 8-year-old son home

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter