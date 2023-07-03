Police are searching for two men in connection to the 5-year-old girl who was shot in the Bronx on Friday, according to authorities. (NYPD)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for two men in connection to the 5-year-old girl who was shot in the Bronx on Friday, according to authorities.

Police said Austin Morrishow, 25, and Curtis White, 26, of the Bronx, are accused of shooting several shots near East 213th Street and White Plains Road.

The child was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle when she was shot in the back, police said. The girl was initially hospitalized in critical condition.

A witness heard the girl’s father screaming for help after his daughter was shot. “He was going crazy. ‘My daughter, my daughter, she’s shot, she’s shot. Help! Help! Help!’ Then the two cops came and they took her to the hospital,” the witness said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).