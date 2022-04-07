CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released a photo of a man they say repeatedly stabbed a man in the Bronx last month.

Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old George Akino. He’s wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Edwin Acevedo on March 7.

The 30-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive with stab wounds to his abdomen inside a Bronx apartment on Sheridan Avenue, police said. Acevedo was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said they were called to the apartment for reports of an assault. Investigators did not say whether the suspect and victim knew each other. The investigation remained ongoing, as of Thursday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).