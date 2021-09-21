Image of a man, Angel DeJesus, police are searching for after a Bronx mother was found dead in her apartment on Sept. 20, 2021, according to officials. (NYPD)

MELROSE, the Bronx — The NYPD late Monday identified a man they’re looking for after a Bronx mother was found dead in her home by her teenage daughter earlier that morning.

Authorities said they were trying to locate Angel DeJesus, 44, of Brooklyn.

Officials said DeJesus’ last known address was on Van Buren Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

Sources on Monday said investigators believed 35-year-old Belkis Lopez may have been killed in a domestic dispute with an ex-boyfriend.

It was not clear Tuesday what DeJesus’ relationship to Lopez is.

Lopez’s 14-year-old daughter found her unconscious and unresponsive in her bedroom Monday morning with a band of rubber around her neck, according to police.

EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

The city’s medical examiner will determine the mother’s cause of death, police said.

The NYPD released the above photo of the man they were trying to find.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).