Police ID man accused of shooting at NYPD officers in the Bronx

THE BRONX — Police on Sunday identified a man accused of firing at NYPD officers in the Bronx outside of a Boost Mobile on Thursday.

Calvin Peterkin, 39, argued with Boost Mobile employees inside the East 174th Street store around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday and then allegedly pulled out a gun and menaced the workers, police said. Responding officers found him outside the store.

Peterkin allegedly shot at the officers, who returned fire, police said. Neither officer was struck. Peterkin fled the scene on foot.

Police found a semi-automatic handgun underneath a parked vehicle nearby.

The NYPD asked for help locating Peterkin. He’s about 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).