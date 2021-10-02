Police ID badly decomposed body found under garbage in empty Bronx lot

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police on Saturday identified a woman whose badly decomposed body was found underneath a pile of garbage in the Bronx over the summer.

The death of Jazmine Williams, 31, was deemed a homicide, according to the NYPD. She was found with a bag over her head, police said.

Construction workers made the gruesome discovery while clearing out an empty lot near Exterior Street and East 144 Street in Mott Haven on July 1, police said.

No arrests have been made, according to the NYPD.

