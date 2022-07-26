Police asked for help identifying a man who was found in the Bronx. (NYPD)

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police issued a plea for information on Tuesday, days after an unconscious man was found in the middle of a Bronx street.

The man, who has not been identified, was found on Friday morning, officials said. He was still unresponsive on Tuesday. The man remains in critical condition at a hospital.

He was found near University Avenue and Reservoir Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. The man did not have any identification or personal belongings. He has no apparent injuries.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).