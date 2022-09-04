Investigators look into a possible leg found at a Bronx facility on Aug. 31, 2022. (PIX11)

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police asked for help from the public on Sunday, days after the remains of an infant were found at a Bronx sewage facility.

On Wednesday morning, a 40-year-old worker at the Ryawa Avenue facility found what appeared to be part of a leg, officials said. A Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson declined to comment on the find, referring PIX11 to the NYPD.

The next day, workers again found what appeared to be a leg. Police have only asked for help in connection with Wednesday’s grisly discovery.

The cause of death for the infant whose remains were found on Wednesday remained undetermined on Sunday, officials said. Anyone with information has been asked to contact police

