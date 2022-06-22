EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman escaped an accused rapist in the Bronx with the help of the GrubHub app and the deli workers who received the order, according to the criminal complaint.

She’s one of two people allegedly targeted by 32-year-old Kemoy Royal, officials said. Royal was arrested and arraigned Sunday on a slew of charges, including rape and strangulation.

The woman used Royal’s phone to order food, according to the criminal complaint. In the comments section on GrubHub, she asked workers at the restaurant to call the police, as first reported by News12. When Royal opened the door for the food delivery, police arrived.

Before his alleged violent attack on the woman who used GrubHub to call for help, Royal allegedly invited another woman to his home on June 14. He didn’t let her leave, according to the criminal complaint. Royal allegedly bit the woman hard enough to cause bleeding and bruising. He’s accused of wrapping his hands around her neck and threatening to kill the woman. She described seeing knives all over his home.

On June 18, Royal met up with the woman who later contacted GrubHub to get help. He’d spent months talking to her on a dating app. They went to his apartment and he told the woman to shower. She felt uncomfortable and tried to leave, according to court documents.

He allegedly grabbed the woman by her throat and squeezed, officials said. Scared for her life, the woman asked Royal not to kill her. She told him he could rape her if he wanted to do so. Royal allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted the woman. He also urinated and spat on the woman, according to the criminal complaint.

Royal allegedly took the woman’s phone and told her she’d die if she didn’t listen to him, court documents show. At one point, he held a knife to the woman.

During a police interview after his arrest, Royal allegedly said he thought the first woman was playing “cat and mouse.” He said the woman told him she wanted to leave and that she didn’t want to have sex, but “he thought she was being like women are,” according to the criminal complaint.