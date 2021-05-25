Police arrest man accused of shooting at NYPD officers in the Bronx

THE BRONX — Police on Monday arrested a man accused of firing at NYPD officers in the Bronx outside of a Boost Mobile.

Officers identified the suspect on Sunday as Calvin Peterkin, 39. He was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

Peterkin argued with Boost Mobile employees inside the East 174th Street store around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday and then allegedly pulled out a gun and menaced the workers, police said.

When responding officers found him outside the store, Peterkin allegedly shot at them. The officers returned fire as Peterkin fled the scene on foot.

Neither officer was struck.

Police found a semi-automatic handgun underneath a parked vehicle nearby after the shooting.