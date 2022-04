WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police arrested an 18-year-old woman Monday, charging her with murder in a Bronx shooting death.

According to police, Santiana Rodriguez shot 24-year-old Stephaun Stuart March 18 after the two got into a dispute while waiting on line inside a East Gun Hill Road Dunkin’. Stuart was shot in the torso several blocks away on Holland Avenue.

Police did not specify what the initial argument was about.