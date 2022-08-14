THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police arrested a 14-year-old boy on murder charges in the death of a Bronx teen, officials said Saturday.

The teen, who police have not publicly identified because of his age, was arrested also charged with manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He allegedly killed Jacob Borbin.

Borbin died on Thursday of a gunshot wound to the chest. The teen’s mother, who lives in the Allerton neighborhood, previously told PIX11 News she did not want her son back in the Fordham area where his father still lives because of what she described as the “wrong crowd.”