THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police arrested one of the two robbers who allegedly held a woman and her son at gunpoint in the lobby of the victims’ apartment building in the Bronx, officials said Saturday.

The incident happened in the vicinity of Sedgwick Avenue and West Kingsbridge Road Thursday morning, according to the police. The armed suspect first pointed a gun at 35-year-old Maxi Feliz, then pointed it at the 3-year-old boy’s head. The thief took the woman’s car keys, her cellphone and $1,500 in cash before driving away in her car, authorities said.

According to police, they were able to find and arrest 23-year-old Carlos Guzman, one of the alleged robbers, through using surveillance footage and tracking the GPS of the woman’s car the pair was accused of stealing. Officials said Guzman had at least 11 arrests recorded on his file prior to the robbery. He will be brought to the Bronx Criminal Court later Saturday. They are seeking help from the public in finding the other suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).