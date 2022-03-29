MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A newly expanded Planned Parenthood in the South Bronx is working to change the narrative that the area has poor access to health care.



On Tuesday, employees and partners gathered at the Planned Parenthood Bronx Health Center on E. 149th Street to celebrate at the ribbon cutting with the belief that the new space will advance health equity in the borough. Joy Calloway is the interim president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York.

“This center has been in the Planned Parenthood family for decades and today, we celebrate a rebirth of sorts,” Calloway said.

The new floor adds an additional 6,000 square feet of space. The upgrades, they say, will increase access to sexual and reproductive health services by more than 50 percent, making it the largest facility by patient volume. Some of the many services include routine breast exams, women’s wellness exams, and STI screening.

“This project is about improving health outcomes in a community that is often left out, one of which many people face barriers to health care due to systemic racism and economic injustice,” Calloway said.

There are also nine new exam rooms, a private counseling room where patients can receive financial counseling and follow-up consultations, and a new clinician station that will decrease patient wait time.



Marquita Rodriguez, the clinical director who has worked at this location for 20 years, says this will help staff communicate better.

“Everything that we need is pretty much going to be at our fingertips,” Rodriguez said.

The expansion aims to create more access and a space where patients feel welcome. Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson is a big supporter of Planned Parenthood and presented a citation for the new accomplishment.

“Many will say that these services are only about reproductive care or abortion services and that could not be further from the truth,” Gibson said. “Planned Parenthood, everyday, is providing the critical and quality health care that clients and their families need.”

The clinic is ready to welcome those from other states who may be impacted by legislation restricting access to safe abortions and should Roe v. Wade eventually be overturned.

“This is the time to expand and let people know we are here, we care for you, and we will continue to no matter what happens around this country,” Calloway said.

The Bronx Health Center will also be the first of the network to offer primary care to those living with HIV.

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York is also preparing to open another re-done New York City location in a few weeks. The Brooklyn Health is also expanding its services to provide greater access to the residents in that borough.