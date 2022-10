A pile driver at a Bronx construction site tipped over and landed on a nearby home, officials said. (Photo courtesy of Department of Buildings)

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pile driver at a Bronx construction site tipped over and landed on a nearby house Monday afternoon, officials said.

Inspectors were called to the site at 2721 Colden Ave. in Williamsbridge and found the machine resting on the roof of the neighboring house at 2723 Colden Ave., officials said. The pile driver had damaged the home’s third-floor roof and porch.

There were no injuries. The investigation is ongoing.