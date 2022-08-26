NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police have arrested one suspect in the brutal beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx, officials said Friday.

Oshawn Logan, 18, of the Bronx, is charged with robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged involvement in the violent robbery of 48-year-old NYPD officer Muhammad Chowdhury, police officials said.

Earlier Friday, sources told PIX11 News that a person of interest was taken into custody by police in connection to a recent pattern of assaults and robberies in the Bronx and Queens, including Chowdhury’s assault.

The suspects pictured are wanted for the assault and robbery of NYPD officer Muhammad Chowdhury in the Bronx on Aug. 23, 2022. (NYPD)

Police are searching for multiple suspects involved in the pattern of carjackings, robberies and assaults that includes at least 19 incidents in August, sources said. Typically, three of the assailants approach the victim, while a fourth waits nearby in a getaway car.

The most recent incident was the brutal beating of Chowdhury, who was attacked and robbed while on a jog on Olmstead Avenue in the Bronx on Aug. 23.

Multiple suspects hit Chowdhury in the head, fracturing his skull and causing bleeding on the brain. They stole his wallet, keys and phone, then fled in a vehicle driven by the getaway driver, police said.

Chowdhury was hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma after the violent robbery, police said. He has since come out of the coma and is doing “much better; he is conscious, eating and talking,” his wife told PIX11 News.

“He’s a very good man, and unfortunately, what happened to him is disgusting and we can’t tolerate this,” one of Chowdhury’s friends said.

A man who ran to help the beaten NYPD officer in the Bronx was robbed by the same suspects, he said.

PIX11’s Katie Corrado and Aaron Feis contributed to this report.