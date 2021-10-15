A train held at the Third Avenue-East 138th Street subway station in the Bronx after a person was hit by a train early Friday morning, Oct. 15, 2021, authorities say. (Citizen App)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A person was struck by a subway train early Friday morning in the Bronx, causing temporary service disruptions and delays along the Nos. 4, 5 and 6 lines, the MTA said.

The FDNY said a call came in around 5:15 a.m. for a person struck by a train near the Third Avenue-East 138th Street subway station in the Mott Haven area.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, authorities said. Their condition and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Service along the No. 4, 5, 6 lines was temporarily suspended between the Bronx and East Harlem, as well as northbound between Downtown Manhattan and East Harlem, but later resumed.

The transit agency said riders should expect delays in both directions as service gets back on track ahead of the morning rush.

Northbound 4 5 trains have resumed express service from Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall to 125 St after emergency teams assisted someone who was struck by a train at 3 Av-138 St.



Expect delays in 4 5 6 service both directions as we get trains back on schedule. https://t.co/FGgzI4FJsN — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) October 15, 2021

As an alternative, for service between the Bronx and Manhattan, customers were advised to take the Nos. 2 or 4 trains, or the BX15 or BX19 bus lines.

