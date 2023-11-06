THE BRONX (PIX11) — A person died after getting stuck inside a cement truck in the Bronx on Monday, according to officials.

Around 1:30 p.m., a report came in of someone trapped inside a cement mixer truck between Barry Street and East 156th Street, according to FDNY. When first responders arrived, they found one person dead.

Officials did not say how the person ended up in the mixing machine and have not yet released the individual’s name.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.