‘Perpetrator is going rogue’: Man questioned in attempted rape of 2 women in the Bronx, sources say

Police asked for help identifying this man in connection with two attempted rapes in the Bronx.

THE BRONX — A man accused of attempting to rape two women in the Bronx was taken into police custody Monday, according to sources.

The man tried to rape two women in the Bronx on Saturday, police said previously. He was also connected to a third incident after a woman came forward Monday, NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said.

“This perpetrator is going rogue,” Harrison said. “He definitely has some issues that need to be addressed.”

The suspect, 37, was found after a tip from someone in Harlem. As of Monday evening, he had not yet been charged, but was being questioned by police, according to sources.

He groped a 29-year-old woman inside a building near Morris Avenue and East 177th Street around 6 p.m. Saturday and fled when the woman resisted, officials said.

Less than an hour later, just a few blocks away, the man approached a 39-year-old woman from behind near Morris Avenue and East 174th Street, police said. He forced the woman to the ground, pulled down her pants and attempted to sexually assault her.

The man fled when the woman fought back.

