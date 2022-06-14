THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — One victim, 55, and her two dogs were struck at the intersection of West Mosholu Parkway South and Paul Avenue Tuesday night, police said.

The victim was hit about 9:11 p.m., according to the FDNY. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

One of the dogs was dead at the scene, police said.

Police are looking for an Audi, which fled the scene of the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

