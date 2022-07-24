Police are searching for three men involved in a robbery in the Bronx on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 39-year-old man was run over by a car and robbed while lying on the pavement in the Bronx Saturday morning, authorities said.

The victim was crossing the street near 898 East 169th Street at around 6:40 a.m. when he was violently struck by a black four-door sedan, officials said. The impact forced the man to flip over in the air before landing on the sidewalk, according to a police video. The victim suffered bodily trauma and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

After the pedestrian was hit, two suspects got out of the car and robbed the unconscious victim before fleeing the scene, police said. The culprits later returned and rummaged through the man’s pockets as he lay helpless on the pavement, the video shows. Police did not say what was stolen from the man.

Police released a video of the incident but PIX11 has decided not to publish it. Authorities provided photos of the vehicle and the three men sought in the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).