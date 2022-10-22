WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was critically injured when he was hit by a car in the Bronx Friday night, police said.

The 60-year-old man was on the crosswalk of White Plains Road near East Gun Hill Road at around 11:40 p.m. when he was struck by a driver traveling westbound, according to authorities. Officers found him with severe trauma throughout his body. He was taken to a hospital, where his condition was described as critical.

The driver of the car remained on the scene, officials said. An investigation was underway. No charges have been filed in connection to the crash.