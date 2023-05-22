THE BRONX (PIX11) — A familiar call to prayer under the most unusual circumstances. Inside the Futa Islamic Center in the Bronx, a Monday night prayer service in honor of 11-year-old Alfa Barrie – whose body was recovered from the Hudson River Saturday.

He is the son of immigrants from the West African country of Guinea.

Alfa’s older brother said he is remembered as a sweet and curious boy with his sights set on an engineering career.

“This is the like the worst thing I ever went through in my life up to this date,” said Ibrahim Diallo.

Alfa went missing in Harlem a week and a half ago – last seen on surveillance video walking with 13-year-old Garret Warren.

Police recovered Garret’s body from the Harlem River last Thursday.

Because of the river’s changing currents, investigators said it is entirely plausible for Alfa to have fallen in water on Manhattan’s east side and his body recovered – on the west side.

“His teachers share that their classroom is not the same since Alfa’s passing. We had a little family; you can tell he is not here. Alfa is dearly missed and we honor his life by keeping his memory alive,” Alfa’s school said in a statement.

Law enforcement sources told PIX11 News detectives had spoken with a third boy, who said Alfa and Garret were roughhousing near the Harlem River on Friday, May 12, when Garret allegedly pushed Alfa into the water but then also slipped and fell in – right after Alfa.

Barrie’s family said they didn’t know how close the boys were because they went to different schools and lived in different boroughs.

“Our sympathy goes out to the other family. The very first time the family learned about the other boy was on the police investigation,” said Ahmadou Diallo.