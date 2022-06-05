THE BRONX (PIX11)—A male passenger was shot in the torso while his cab was stopped at a red light in the Bronx early Sunday morning, police said.

The 30-year-old victim was struck in the vicinity of Morris Avenue in Concourse Village at around 2:42 a.m., police said. He is in stable condition at a local hospital.

While the cab was at the red light, another vehicle with an unknown number of people pulled up alongside before someone fired into the backseat, officials said. The suspects then drove off.

The cab driver was unharmed, police said.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

