THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man died after the car he was riding in clipped a tractor trailer on the Cross Bronx Expressway Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident occurred near the southbound entrance to the Major Deegan Expressway at around 1:45 a.m., officials said. The driver tried to get past the trailer when the sedan hit it, pinning the car between a concrete divider and the truck, police said.

The passenger in the sedan died at the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said. The truck driver was not injured.