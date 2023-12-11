THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Authorities are responding to a partial building collapse in the Bronx.
A call came in around 3:30 p.m. of a six story building that partially collapsed on 1915 Billingsly Terrace.
Citizen App video showed several stories of a building exposed and a pile a debris after the partial collapse.
Officials said roads are closed around West Burnside Avenue between Psborne Place and Phelan Place.
Additional information regarding injuries was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.