THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Authorities are responding to a partial building collapse in the Bronx.

A call came in around 3:30 p.m. of a six story building that partially collapsed on 1915 Billingsly Terrace.

Citizen App video showed several stories of a building exposed and a pile a debris after the partial collapse.

Officials said roads are closed around West Burnside Avenue between Psborne Place and Phelan Place.

Additional information regarding injuries was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.