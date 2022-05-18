FOXHURST, the Bronx (PIX11) — For the first time since their 11-year-old daughter was gunned down by a stray bullet on Monday, the parents of Kyhara Tay spoke out about their loss, and the grief they are living with. Meanwhile, the gunman and at least two other people involved in the shooting remain at large.

“Please have mercy on her,” Kyhara’s father wailed Wednesday morning at the makeshift memorial that’s been set up at the location where his daughter lost her life. “Don’t forget her,” he pleaded, as a crowd of supporters responded: “We won’t.”

They were all at a news conference at the scene, in front of a nail salon where Westchester Avenue and Fox and 165th Street come together. Someone on a scooter shot the girl there on Monday while aiming at a fleeing man.

The Wednesday news conference was organized by City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca. He was joined by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark and other officials, in a public call for the shooter, his accomplice, and at least one witness, to turn themselves in.

The parents of Kyhara, who they called KyKy, made the strongest case for justice, without ever going to the podium. Seconds after the event ended, the mother, Yahisha Gomez, and father, Sokpini Tay, embraced Jumaane Williams’s 3-month-old daughter, whom he’d brought to the event. That’s when the parents, who are grieving their own daughter’s death, broke down.

“I’m gonna be living in pain the rest of my life,” Tay wailed. “I want that person to suffer in pain. I don’t want him to die, I want him to suffer He needs to suffer, man, his parents need to feel this.”

He leaned against his wife.

“He took my baby,” Gomez said through tears. “He took a sister,” she said, as her voice trailed off.

The Bronx girl would have celebrated her 12th birthday in December.

“Now I’m gonna have to celebrate without her,” Tay said.

Kyhara was hit by a stray bullet while she walked with her cousins to the nail salon here at around 4:50 p.m. on Monday. A motor scooter rode down the sidewalk across the street, with one person driving, and another seated behind him. The passenger pulled out a gun, aimed it at a man who the scooter had just passed, and fired.

The apparent intended target fled, and a bullet instead hit Kyhara in the stomach, according to witnesses. She died from her wounds.

DA Clark called on the motor scooter driver, the gunman, and the person who’d been shot at to turn themselves in. There is now a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the gunman.