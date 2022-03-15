KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men, who pretended to be police officers, shoved a man against a vehicle Feb. 8 before digging through his pockets, police said Tuesday.

The thieves approached the victim, a 41-year-old man, about 3:20 a.m. on West Kingsbridge Road. They pushed him against a nearby vehicle, telling him that they were police officers.

After pushing the man against the car, the suspects dug through his pockets and took his wallet, ID, keys and cell phone. He was not injured.

The suspects then fled to a black Honda CRV, which had Florida plates, police said. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.