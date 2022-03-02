NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two men allegedly kidnapped another man in the Bronx after an apparent drug theft, officials said Wednesday.

Ronny Jimenez Peralta and Cesar Jiminez Alonso allegedly bound the victim, covered his head with a mask and took him to a Brookdale Avenue basement on Jan. 31, according to an indictment. Once they were there, Alonso allegedly placed a heated iron on the victim’s bare buttocks.

During a later police search of the basement, investigators found it had been used as an alleged drug stash location, officials said. They seized 4.2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and para-fluorofentanyl. The investigators also found plastic handcuffs, an iron, duct tape and a loaded gun.

Peralta and Alonso were arrested on Feb. 1.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark was thankful investigators found the dugs before they could hit the streets of New York.

“This case shows that the illegal narcotics trade not only brings deadly fentanyl to the Bronx, but guns and brutality,” Clark said. “Fortunately investigators intercepted the drugs before they hit the streets where they would have sold for $1 million and wrought inestimable damage to the community.”