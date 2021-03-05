Overnight vaccinations begin in NYC

THE BRONX — Bronx residents can get appointments at Yankee Stadium through the night starting Thursday.

A successful vaccine rollout hopefully means we’re in the final innings of the pandemic. At the legendary ballpark in the Bronx, a constant line of people getting vaccinated for the past few hours.

The site is exclusively for Bronx residents. The borough has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.

The Javits Center in Manhattan is also now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Both mega-sites are going to be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the overnight hours.

“This is going to revolutionize our approach to getting people vaccinated,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Adam Marshall from the south Bronx is getting vaccinated for the first time as an adult.

“It’s a nasty disease, better to be protected,” he said.

Those PIX11 News spoke to at the stadium are optimistic about eventually getting back to normal with enough people vaccinated.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine also allowed the FDNY to launch a new pilot program to bring the doses to homebound seniors. FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said there will be mobile units that arrive at the locations where people can’t leave their residence.

At last check, appointments at Yankee Stadium were available online.

