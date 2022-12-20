Police said they are looking for this man after an armed robbery in the Bronx. (NYPD)

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, The Bronx (PIX11) — A deli in the Bronx was robbed when an unknown man pulled a gun out on a teen employee on Dec. 7, police said.

At the deli on West Kingsbridge Road, an 18-year-old was working in the store around 7:30 p.m. when a masked man entered, according to police. The man showed a gun and took $2,500 before leaving on foot.

Police said no one was injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.