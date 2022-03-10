THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two robbers reportedly targeted a mother Wednesday, even pointing a gun at her son — but she said she doesn’t know why, or who the men are.

“Never in my life have I seen them before,” Maxi Feliz said in Spanish. “I don’t have a busy social life, I don’t run the streets … I came to this country to work.”

The terrifying incident happened in the lobby of 35-year-old Feliz’s apartment building near Sedgwick Avenue and West Kingsbridge Road. During the robbery, one of the man pointed his gun at Feliz’s 3-year-old son before stealing $1,500 cash and other belongings.

“Why point a gun at a child? Why?” Feliz asked.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said the harrowing incident is just one example of crime getting “out of control” in the city.

“There’s far too much violence,” Gibson continued, “and too many innocent mothers and fathers, along with their children, are innocent victims of a crime.”

The two thieves took off in Feliz’s white Range Rover after the theft. Police are still looking for them and an investigation is ongoing.

The interview used in the above story and video was shared with PIX11 News from another station.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).