THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 67-year-old woman died in a house fire in the Bronx Wednesday night, officials said.

The blaze was reported at a two-story home at 3273 Perry Ave. in Norwood at around 9:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was found laying in her bed in the bedroom after firefighters put out the blaze, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 60 firefighters got the fire under control by 11:30 p.m., officials said. It was unclear what caused the blaze.

The victim has not been identified and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

