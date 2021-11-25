An NYPD officer is released from the hospital on Nov. 25, 2021, a day after she and another officer were shot in a Bronx shootout, the NYPD said. (PIX11 News)

BELMONT, the Bronx — One of two NYPD officers shot in the Bronx on Wednesday night was released from the hospital on Thanksgiving morning.

The officer, who was wounded twice in the upper arm during the shootout, left the hospital just before noon Thursday. A large group of fellow officers gathered outside the hospital and cheered as she emerged.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams was in attendance, clapping as the officer stood up from her wheelchair, thanked the crowd for their support and got into a van.

A 2nd officer shot remained hospitalized after surgery



The second cop wounded, a male officer with eight years on the job, was shot once in his right armpit area as he wrestled the suspected shooter to the ground, officials said. The bullet exited in the left side of his chest.

He remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon after undergoing surgery late Wednesday night.

The two officers responded around 8 p.m. to a 911 call by a community member reporting a man with a gun near Beaumont Avenue and East 187th Street, in the Belmont section, authorities said.

Police said they found the suspect sitting on a stoop with his hands in his pockets and ordered him to remove them.

The unidentified man immediately pulled out a firearm and started shooting, according to the NYPD.

The female officer returned fire and struck the suspect three times, according to the NYPD.

The suspect was taken into custody and also underwent surgery and was expected to survive. He was described by the commissioner as a career criminal from the New York area.

The timeline for recovery for the still-hospitalized male officer was unclear, considering the location and severity of his wound, Shea said late Wednesday, though he was expected to fully recover.

Watch Rebecca Solomon’s report on the shooting from early Thursday morning: