TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was critically injured and two other people were wounded in a triple shooting in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said.

Authorities found the victims at 255 East Burnside Ave. in Tremont at around 2:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. A 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and died at the hospital.

A man, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a 37-year-old man was shot in the foot, police said. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident comes on the heels of a bloody weekend in NYC. Two people, including a teenager, died in multiple shootings across the five boroughs, police said.

